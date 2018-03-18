Warning to motorists as police deal with crashes across Peterborough and Lincolnshire

Police are warning motorists to take care in Peterborough's roads today following snow overnight.

Officers have already dealt with a single car crash on Fletton Parkway this morning, the A1139.

The scene of the crash on the A1139 this morning. @roadpolicebch

Nobody was seriously injured but police are warning drivers to take care on the parkway, one lane of which is clear.

In Lincolnshire there has been significant snowfall and police are asking people not to travel uness absolutely necessary.

There are concerns that drifting snow will mean that some areas will soon become impassable, while freezing temperatures are making for hazardous driving conditions in some parts. We have had a number of incidents reported to us involving road conditions over the last few hours.

Full details of the areas affected and the roads closed can be found on the Force Control Room Twitter account @FCR_Lincs, but at present the parts of Lincolnshire most badly affected include the A17 Leadenham bypass where two HGVs became stuck, Folkingham to Osbournby on the A15, the A158 at Edlington, and areas of central Lincoln including Canwick Road and Lindum Hill, as well as some roads in Branston.

