Warning over Oundle Road closures in Woodston, Peterborough
Busy road will have closures this week
Motorists are being warned of road closures on Oundle Road this week.
The closures start today (Monday) for resurfacing work.
Today Oundle Road will be closed between Grove Street and The Squires between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
Tomorrow, the road will be closed between Wharf Road and Bakers Lane, again between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
Diversions will be signposted.