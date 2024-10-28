Warning over Oundle Road closures in Woodston, Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Busy road will have closures this week

Motorists are being warned of road closures on Oundle Road this week.

The closures start today (Monday) for resurfacing work.

Today Oundle Road will be closed between Grove Street and The Squires between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Tomorrow, the road will be closed between Wharf Road and Bakers Lane, again between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Diversions will be signposted.

Related topics:PeterboroughMotoristsDiversions
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice