VIDEO: Complaints after fault at Stagecoach depot leaves queues of buses blocking Peterborough street

A fault at Stagecoach's Peterborough depot is causing lines of queuing buses and delays for motorists on a nightly basis, say residents.

The Community First Residents Association contacted the Peterborough Telegraph after a queue of seven buses blocked part of Lincoln Road last night, Tuesday February 13.

A spokesperson for the Community First Residents Association said: "This was the scene at the Peterborough depot last night (Tuesday February 13) from 6.30pm-10pm, up to seven buses in a row blocking the road and pedestrian crossing, how long will we have to tolerate this behaviour?

"They have no right to block the public highway and pedestrian crossings. This is not a one off, it's every night at 6.45pm."

Peterborough City Councillor Richard Ferris added: "This demonstrates perfectly why relocating the depot is so urgently needed. Who will be bold and make this happen?"

Stagecoach said: "There was an issue with the bus wash causing delays to build, our sincere apologies, this is temporary whilst awaiting repairs."