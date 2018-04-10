VIDEO: Car captured on dashcam driving head on into traffic on busy Peterborough City Centre street

This car driving the wrong way down a Peterborough city centre street is the latest vehicle caught on camera as part of the #Dashcamscheme.

Launched last year by a group of 35 Peterborough driving instructors in an effort to raise driving standards in the county, the expanding scheme looks to raise awareness of driving habits in the city and highlight vehicles caught on camera acting erratically.

The dashcam footage showing the car driving the wrong way around Rivergate in Peterborough city centre

Karl Gilder captured this car driving the wrong way around the Rivergate one way system having turned right out of Embankment Road, the Key Theatre turning.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph when the dash cam scheme launched, Steve Edwards, one of its leaders, said: “The reaction from both driving instructors and the public has been good. Driving standards in Peterborough are terrible, but we are already noticing differences.

“Last week a car came right up to the bumper, driving terribly. But when their passenger pointed out the sign on the back, they backed off, and drove sensibly. “We would like police to look at the footage, and prosecute drivers if necessary .”



A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Dash cam footage can be a useful piece of evidence when investigating serious collisions. However, the footage is only one element of an investigation and does not always meet the evidential criteria for prosecution.

“When considering the process of reviewing large volumes of dash cam footage we have to consider the resource that is available to us, as well as the likelihood of prosecution.

“Our priorities are focused on protecting the vulnerable, which include areas such as domestic abuse, sexual assaults and child abuse.

“We have to use resources to address issues such as these most effectively.”



