Very serious four vehicle crash with multiple people injured closes Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough

A very serious crash involving multiple casualties shut Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this morning, Friday May 18.

Police have dealt with a 4 vehicle accident on the Frank Perkins parkway heading towards Stanground by the Boongate roundabout.

Due to the amount of casualties reported police had to fully close of the southbound Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough due to this traffic accident at around 5.25am.

All traffic was being diverted down towards Boongate.

All three emergency services attended and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The road has now been opened as of 7.45am.

Four injured in serious multi-car crash which shut Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough