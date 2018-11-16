Vehicle fire shuts road in Peterborough

A road in Peterborough is shut this evening because of a vehicle fire.

Police are warning motorists to avoid Gunthorpe Road in Newborough and to take a different route.

More as we have it.

The incident in Gunthorpe Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

