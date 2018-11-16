Vehicle fire shuts road in Peterborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A road in Peterborough is shut this evening because of a vehicle fire. Police are warning motorists to avoid Gunthorpe Road in Newborough and to take a different route. More as we have it. The incident in Gunthorpe Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Family release photo in tribute to much missed Yaxley woman killed in crash near Peterborough Police name woman who died in head-on B1095 collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge