US airman charged with drink driving following police chase along A1M near Peterborough

A US airman has been charged with drink driving after a police car was damaged in an early morning pursuit along the A1M near Peterborough.

Andriu Oswaldo, 22, is accused of failing to stop following the chase on the A1M near Sawtry, Cambs.

The serviceman, who is based at RAF Alconbury near Huntingdon, has also been charged with using a mobile phone while driving.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on May 2.

The United States Air Force confirmed a United States Visiting Forces airman, assigned to a tenant unit on RAF Alconbury, was taken into custody on Saturday April 14.