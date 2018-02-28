UPDATE: Up to 400 vehicles trapped and six HGVs jacknifed on the A1 near Peterborough

Up to 400 vehicles were trapped on the A1 and six HGVs jacknifed in the early hours of this morning.

Motorists were reported to have been trapped for several hours due to the build up of snow with gritters and ploughs brought in to clear it up.

The A1 this morning

The road is said to have reopened at around 8am this morning.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "We were called at 11.22pm yesterday (February 27) with reports of a stationary vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Wansford.

"Following this initial report, we were contacted about incidents on both the north and southbound carriageways involving HGVs struggling to negotiate the road due to weather conditions.

"At least six HGVs jackknifed. Up to 400 vehicles were trapped while the road was closed and recovery took place.

BCH Road Policing at the A1

"Officers have been working throughout the night with partner agencies to resolve the situation and both carriageways have now reopened.

"There is increased congestion in the area and traffic is slow moving."