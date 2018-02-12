UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital after car goes over roundabout and smashes into tree in Peterborough

Two people rescued from a car which went over a roundabout and smashed into a tree were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

The collision was in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 10) in Bretton.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: We were called at 2.20am on Saturday to reports of a road traffic collision near the roundabout at Bretton Way, Bretton, Peterborough.

“Two ambulances, an ambulance officer and a volunteer medical response car attended.

“Two patients were treated at the scene and taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

“One was a man with a suspected head and leg injury and the other was also a man with a leg injury. Neither were life-threatening.”

Crews from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and one crew from Stanground were called to Mallard Road in Bretton, near Planet Ice, at 2.25am.

Using specialist cutting equipment the firefighters released two people from the car and left them in the care of the ambulance crews.

Police were also called to the incident.