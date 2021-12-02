UPDATE: Traffic clears after earlier reports of a collision on the A1 at Peterborough

Traffic has cleared on the A1 at Peterborough after earlier reports of a road traffic collision that was causing delays.

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:58 pm
There are reports of an accident on the A1.

At 2:59pm Cambs Travel News tweeted: “A1 Great North Road J17 Northbound DELAYS between J17 OrtonSouthgate and WaterNewton of approximately three miles due to reports of an RTC.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”

The same account tweeted again at 3:20pm suggesting that the situation had eased.

It read: “CLEARED A1 Great North Road J17 Northbound delays between J17 OrtonSouthgate and WaterNewton due to reports of an earlier RTC have EASED.”

