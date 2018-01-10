UPDATE: Three hospitalised after two car crash on A47 near Guyhirn

Three people were taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 near Guyhirn last night.

At 8.23pm on Tuesday, January 9, police, ambulance and two fire crews from March were called to the crash.

Emergency services arrived to find a collision involving a blue BMW and a Smart car.

The Smart car had left the road and gone into a ditch and a woman had to be cut free from the vehicle. by fire crews.

All the casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed until about 11pm while recovery of the vehicles took place.

None of the injuries are believd to have been life-threatening.