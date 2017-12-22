UPDATE: Stagecoach praises bus driver in Oundle Road crash

Four people were taken to hospital after a bus and car collided on one of Peterborough’s busiest roads.

Oundle Road in Woodston was closed between London Road and the Palmerston Arms from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

The emergency services all attended the scene, with a woman and elderly man with chest pains, and a man and a woman with abdominal pain, all taken to Peterborough City Hospital, although their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Zoe Paget, operations director for bus company Stagecoach East, said: “We are proud of our driver for doing everything within his power to minimise the severity of the crash.”

Witnesses to the collision are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 388 of December 21.