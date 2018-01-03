UPDATE: Man taken to Peterborough City Hospital after van ends up on its roof

A road near Thorney was closed due to a road traffic collision.

The B1167 was closed between the A47 and English Drove this morning (Wednesday, January 3) after a van left the road and ended up in a field on its roof.

Cambridgeshire police said it was believed the driver was trapped but conscious and breathing.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 9.05am and sent an ambulance crew and ambulance officer.

A man believed to be in his 50s suffered neck and back pain and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment.