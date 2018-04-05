UPDATE: Man in serious Peterborough parkway collision taken to hospital after cardiac arrest

A man involved in a serious collision on a Peterborough parkway has been taken to Papworth Hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

It is believed the man had a medical episode at wheel while driving on the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning (Thursday, April 5).

The road was closed between Boongate and Eastfield Road in both directions from approximately 9am to 11am to allow the Magpas air ambulance to land.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 9.10am to reports of a single vehicle collision and that the driver had gone into cardiac arrest, but is now making progress.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a man believed to be in his 60s had suffered a cardiac arrest.

An ambulance crew, ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle were all sent to the scene.