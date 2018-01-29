UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash shuts A47 for six hours

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road collision on the A47 yesterday, Sunday January 28.

Officers were called shortly after 9.30am to reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes Tesco lorry and a white Nissan NV200 van on the A47 at Tilney All Saints, heading towards Wisbech.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains.

A Magpas spokeswoman said: "The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in his 50's) who had sustained serious head injuries. They anaesthetised the patient and performed an advanced surgical procedure at the roadside, providing him with A&E level care there and then. They then airlifted the patient to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge where he was in a critical condition upon arrival.

The road was closed from Wisbech to the A17 in Norfolk whilst emergency services attended, but was reopened shortly after 3pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact Swaffham Roads Policing by calling 101.