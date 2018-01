A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Peterborough city centre.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Priory Road, Peterborough, at about 11.50am today, Wednesday January 31.

The woman has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with what police described as serious, but not life threatening injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the collision, but has now reopened.