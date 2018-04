A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a barrier on a parkway in Peterborough.

The single vehicle collision took place on the A1139 Fletton Parkway at Hampton on Saturday evening (April 28).

The collision led to the roundabout at Hampton closing.

Police were called to the scene at 7.24pm. Fire and ambulance crews also attended.

A passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.