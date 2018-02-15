UPDATE: Arrest made at scene of serious four vehicle crash in Peterborough as car attempts to evade police

One person has been arrested at the scene of a serious four vehicle crash in Peterborough this afternoon.

The incident took place at 3.30pm and is blocking Taverners Road.

A police spokesman said one person has been arrested at the scene and at least one person has been seriously injured in the crash.

The collision took place as a car attempted to evade police and in doing so collided with three other vehicles.

The driver of the car has been arrested.

The police car was not directly involved in the collision.

The scene of the crash in Taverners Road this afternoon

More as we have it here.....