UPDATE: Air ambulance called after teenage girl hurt in collision on Peterborough road

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after a road accident near a crossing in Peterborough.

The accident happened in Whittlesey Road, Stanground at around lunchtime today (Saturday, January 20).

The scene of the crash this afternoon. Photo: Terry Harris

A teenage girl suffered injuries to her head and body but they were not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the Magpas air ambulance attended to give rapid assessment to the injured girl.

A Magpas spokesperson said: “We were able to give a rapid assessment of the patient. We worked with paramedics from the land ambulance. Fortunately, in this case, the injuries are not life-threatening.”

The spokesperson said the girl was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and was accompanied by her parents. Long traffic queues built up in the area at the time of the accident but the road is now understood to be clear.

