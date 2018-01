The A47 was shut in both directions between Peterborough and the A1 at Wansford after a lorry left the road this afternoon.

The Mick George lorry left the road at around 12.40pm on Wednesday January 10.

Ambulance crews attended the scene but no serious injuries are reported.

Part of the carriageway's crash barrier has also been damaged in the crash and required Highways to repair it.

The road was closed in both directions to allow for recovery of the truck.

The road was reopened at 4.45pm.