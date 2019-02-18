Two women injured in serious crash at Whittlesey

Have your say

Two women have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital following a serious crash in Whittlesey today.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 11.39am this morning, Monday February 18 to a two vehicle crash.

Police at the scene of the crash in Whittlesey today. Photo: Terry Harris

The crash involved a silver Honda and a white Nissan Qashqui.

Ramsey Road, Whittlesey - between Pondersbridge and Whittlesey, was closed in both directions but is due to reopen by 4.30pm.

Two women have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

