A two vehicle crash closed part of Nene Parkway in Peterborough this morning.

Police were called to the Northbound carriageway between Oundle Road and Thorpe Wood at 8.20am on Tuesday, February 13.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision. An ambulance crew attended the scene, but details of injuries to those involved are not available at this time.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area, but recovery was completed at 10.10am and the carriageway is now open.