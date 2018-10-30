Two taken to hospital after van crash closes A141

The A141 in March was closed between the A47 and A605 following an incident involving a van this morning.

Two people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries.

The van which was recovered. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.05am this morning (October 30) to reports of a collision on the A47 at Guyhirn.

“Officers attended the collision, involving one van, together with the fire service and paramedics.

“Two people were inside the van at the time of the incident.”

The van has now been recovered and the road has reopened.