Two suffer life threatening injuries in crash that shut A1 for several hours between Peterborough and Stamford

Two people received life threatening injuries in a crash which shut the A1 for several hours on Saturday.

Police were called at 5.59am on Saturday, April 14, to reports of a one vehicle crash on the A1 northbound at Wittering.

Fire, ambulance and the air ambulance attended the scene.

There were two casualties who received life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The A1 was closed before Tinwell and a diversion was put in place. The diversion was off the A1 onto the A47 up to Colley Weston and back onto the A1 at Stamford.

The southbound carriageway was also closed for a short time at approximately 7.30am to allow the air ambulance to land and reopened at approximately 9.30am.

The northbound A1 closure was lifted at approximately 2.30pm but there was a broken down vehicle there which added to the delays.