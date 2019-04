Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Waterworth Road, Alwalton, yesterday (Monday, April 15).

Police were called shortly before 6pm to the scene, where officers were joined by fire and ambulance crews.

The crash involved a Mercedes and Ford.

A police spokesman said two people were taken to hospital, while a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters released two people who were trapped.