Two people taken to hospital after A47 bus and lorry collision

Two people were taken to hospital after a bus carrying children and a lorry collided on the A47 this morning.

The road was closed in both directions after the collision outside Bretts Transport in Guyhirn.

The collision on the A47. Photo: Terry Harris

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene at around 8am this morning, with the road blocked between Thorney and Guyhirn.

Injuries were at first thought to be minor, but a police spokesman confirmed this afternoon that one person was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in an ambulance, while a child was taken to hospital later by a parent.

One lane reopened on the A47 to allow traffic to move, with the road fully reopening later on.

A bus and lorry also collided in the same area back in June in a horror crash which killed two people.

