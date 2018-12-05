Two people rescued from cars after serious crash on A605 at Haddon

Two people were rescued from cars which were involved in a serious crash on the A605 at Haddon last night.

The emergency services were called shortly after 6.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 4) to the collision involving a silver Seat Ibiza and a silver Ford S-MAX, near the Peterborough Services.

Recovery of the cars taking place. Photo: Terry Harris

The road was closed by police yesterday evening while recovery took place.

Three fire crews were called to the scene and were able to rescue the two people from the cars, before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service.

A police spokesman said neither driver suffered life-threatening injuries. One of them was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

