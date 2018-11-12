Two pedestrians injured in two separate crashes in Peterborough

Have your say

Two pedestrians have been injured after two separate crashes in Peterborough this morning.

The first crash took place in Park Road at 8.40am this morning, Monday November 12.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a Volkswagen Touareg.

Paramedics attended the scene and took the pedestrian to Peterborough City Hospital with head injuries.

The second crash took place at 9.10am in Gresley Way in Peterborough.

A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car near the Shell garage. The paitient was again taken to Peterborough City Hospital.