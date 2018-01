Two pedestrians were injured after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians at about 6.10pm on Monday, January 15, in Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.

Injuries were reported although further details are not available at this time.

The road was reopened at about 8pm.

UPDATE: Two pedestrians hospitalised after collision with car in Peterborough