Two pedestrians hospitalised after collision with car in Peterborough

Two pedestrians were hospitalised after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough last night.

Emergency services were called at 6.07pm yesterday (Monday January 15) to reports of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians at the junction of Fane Road and Fulbridge Road.

Two ambulances attended.

One patient received head and pelvic injuries, the other received minor injuries to the lower leg.

Patients were both taken to Peterborough hospital by ambulance.

The road was reopened at around 8pm