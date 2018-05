A two lorry crash is blocking part of the A47 towards Peterborough this morning, Friday May 4.

The crash took place at 7.42am on the westbound carriageway between Guyhirn and Thorney Toll, close to the A141 roundabout.

One of the drivers was initially trapped in his vehicle but has since been released.

Details of injuries are not clear at this stage. but police said nobody is thought to have been badly hurt.

Delays are buidling and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.