Two killed in railway station incident were 'hugging' to the end

Trains heading north from Peterborough on the East Coast Mainline were delayed and cancelled last night following a tragic incident.

Two people died after they 'jumped from the platform' at Doncaster railway station into the path of a train.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm. Early reports say the couple were hugging as they jumped off the platform at the same time.

A large emergency services presence was reported to be at the station and all lines were blocked.

Virgin East Coast Trains tweeted afterwards: "My heart is broken for all involved in this tragic incident. Services are returning to normal but so much pain will remain. If you have been affected by tonight's events, please talk to the @samaritans on 116 123. 24/7 #SmallTalkSavesLives. #ItsOkayToTalk, it's @TimeToChange"

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Doncaster railway station to reports of two people being struck by a train.

"The call came in to police at 8.19pm on Tuesday, March 27 and officers attended alongside paramedics.

"Sadly two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers will now work to establish their identities and inform their next of kin. "The investigation into how they came to be on the track is underway and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

All trains are running as usual today.



