There were delays for commuters on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this morning following a two car crash.

Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A1139, Frank Perkins Parkway, at about 7am today (Thursday January 25).

The two vehicles involved were a grey Seat Toledo and a grey Nissan Juke.

No injuries have been reported.

One lane was closed due to the incident but was reopened at about 8.05am.