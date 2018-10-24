Two adults and baby involved in crash on A47 Soke Parkway in Peterborough - long delays

Motorists face delays on the A47 Soke Parkway this afternoon following a two car crash, one of which had a baby on board.

Police were called at 1.30pm today, Wednesday October 24, by the ambulance service to reports of a collision involving two cars.

Police accident

The collision, on the A47 westbound at the Soke Parkway's junction with Nene Parkway and Thorpe Wood in Peterborough, involved three people, including a baby.

A police spokeswoman said: "Details of injuries are unclear at this stage, but they are not believed to be life-threatening."

Traffic is queuing back to Bretton Gate.