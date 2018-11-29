Tributes paid to 'a true gentleman' killed in horror crash on A141 near Chatteris in Cambridgeshire

Tributes have been paid to "a true gentleman" killed in a head-on crash on the A141 in Cambridgeshire yesterday.

At around 5.10am yesterday morning, Wednesday November 28, police received reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris.

"A true Gentleman" - tributes have been paid to Phillip Moore. Photo: Cambridge City FC

A blue Toyota Hybrid was involved in a head-on crash with a JCB tractor.

The driver of the Toyota, Phillip Moore, 66, of High School Close, March was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in an ambulance but died en route.

Cambridge City Football Club today paid tribute to Mr Moore.

A statement from the club said: "Phil was a lifelong supporter of the Lilywhites and had many friends at the club. Always a regular at home games, and many away fixtures Phil was incredibly passionate and loyal to the club and was desperate for City to succeed. He would speak to many about his fond memories of years gone by when City would attract several thousand supporters during the 1960’s to their old Milton Road ground, and like many others was looking forward with excitement to the new ground being built at Sawston."

The scene of the crash on the A141. Photo: Terry Harris

City Vice-Chairman, Terry Dunn who was also a long standing friend of Phil, said “I speak on behalf of everyone connected with Cambridge City when I say how shocked, stunned and saddened we are with regards the tragic death of Phil Moore.

"Phil was known to many of our supporters by first of all being a loyal fan on the terrace but also as Chairman of the old Supporters Club during the 1990’s. Phil would often talk about his first visit to Milton Road which was the inaugural floodlight game against West Ham United in February 1959.

"Over the years he would volunteer for various roles at the club and I can remember when I first knew him he would travel all the way from his home in March to do decorating tasks at the club during the summer.

"He would support social events and also worked as a turnstile operator and loved the big games and would wear his City scarf with great pride. He simply loved Cambridge City. He was so looking forward to the new ground at Sawston and I am just so sad and devastated that the club has not just lost such a dedicated supporter, but also one who will not be there with everyone else to see the launch of a new era for the club”.

“He was one of the best, a true gentleman who had time for everyone. There are no words for his family, friends, and colleagues but we share in their grief and we send our sincere condolences and our thoughts and prayers are with them at such a difficult time”.

There will be a minutes silence prior to the home game against Sutton Coldfield on Saturday afternoon.

The drivers of two lorries involved in the crash, a Scania HGV and a DAF HGV, were not injured.

The driver of a JCB tractor, a 34-year-old man from Chatteris, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst under the influence of drugs and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

He has since been released under investigation by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicle involved just prior is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 43 of the 28 November.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.