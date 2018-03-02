Trains through Peterborough on East Coast Mainline cancelled

There are mass cancellation for trains going through Peterborough on the East Coast Mainline.

Virgin Trains East Coast said: "Due to the heavy snow and extreme weather conditions across the country over the past couple of days, we're advising customers not to travel today Friday 2nd March.

"Please see here for the latest updates.

"We will be running one train in either direction per hour on the following routes:

"London King's Cross to Newcastle

"London King's Cross to Leeds

"We will be running one train in either direction every two hours (in alternate hours) on the following routes:

"London King's Cross to Newark North Gate

"London King's Cross to York

"There will be no services north of Newcastle and no alternative road transport due to the hazardous conditions.

"Ticket restrictions are lifted for a second day, which means that you may travel on any Virgin Trains East Coast trains service today at no additional cost. If you would prefer to postpone your travel, tickets will be also valid for your journey on any Virgin Trains East Coast service between Saturday 3rd March and Wednesday 7th March inclusive.

"Any customers who were booked to travel on a Virgin Trains East Coast service between Wednesday 28th February and Friday 2nd March will be entitled to a full refund without charge if they return their unused tickets to their point of purchase.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you. We’d like to remind all of our customers to take extra care over the next few days in the snow and icy conditions."

For the latest information visit the Virgin Trains East Coast website.