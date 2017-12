Trains going through Peterborough are being cancelled after a person was hit by a train.

Virgin Trains East Coast has cancelled trains between London Kings Cross and Leeds, while others have been delayed for two hours.

A person was earlier hit by a train between Hitchin and St Neots.

To see if your train has been disrupted, and if you can claim compensation, visit: https://www.virgintrainseastcoast.com/travel-information/travel-alerts/#serviceupdates.