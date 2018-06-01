Trains suspended between Peterborough and Ely due to urgent bridge repairs

Trains have been suspended between Peterborough and Ely for the rest of the day as urgent bridge repairs are needed.

National Rail said: "Urgent repairs to a railway bridge are taking place at Manea, blocking all lines between Peterborough and Ely. Consequently, train services have been suspended between these stations until the end of service.

"Buses are replacing trains between Peterborough and Ely. Buses will take approximately 60 minutes to run between these stations. Passengers travelling to or from Manea are to use the help point at the station or speak to a member of staff at Ely to arrange taxis."

The companies affected are CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and and Greater Anglia.

