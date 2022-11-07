Train services between Peterborough and Leicester face two weeks of disruption after a railway bridge was struck by a lorry.

The bridge crosses the A6121 Stamford Road at Ketton and carries the railway between Leicester and Peterborough. It was struck by a lorry carrying a heavy load around 7.45am on Saturday 5 November.

Critical parts of the bridge structure have been so badly damaged that a significant part of it needs to be replaced.

The damaged bridge

Network Rail said the disruption was likely to last for around two weeks while repairs take place, and the track is made safe for services to run again.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail apologised to passengers for the disruption, and said, “I am really sorry that passengers and the community are likely to be affected by this accident for some time. The impact has cause significant damage and our engineers have to replace two structural beams as well as then reinstating the track, signals and other railway equipment on top of the bridge. We’re doing everything we can to get trains moving again safely and thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this work.”

Network Rail is working with CrossCountry trains to develop plans for passengers who use Stanstead to Birmingham New Street services which are likely to remain disrupted. These details will be confirmed as soon as possible but passengers are advised to check before they travel.