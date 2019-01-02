Traffic moving again on A47 at Guyhirn after reports of jackknifed lorry

Traffic is now moving freely again on the A47 near Guyhirn after earlier reports of a jackknifed loory.

Police were called at 3.12pm today, Wednesday January 2, to the A47 at Guyhirn with reports of a road traffic collision.



A police spokeswoman said earlier: "The lorry was heading towards Wisbech when it reportedly jackknifed across the road.

"Traffic is at a standstill as a result.



"Officers are currently on scene, together with paramedics."

But police have since tweeted this update: "Emergency Services have checked the area of the the A47 and no RTC has been found. Traffic is moving freely."

"A driver in another vehicle swerved to avoid the lorry and as a consequence came off the road.

"The lorry was able to continue travelling and both vehicles had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

"Traffic was disrupted for a short while as a result of the incident."