Traffic delays expected as Anglian Water start £1.2 million scheme in Whittlesey

A new £1.2 million scheme to lay new water mains in Whittlesey will begin this week.

Anglian Water’s £1.2million investment scheme will see a brand new 3.1km section of pipe laid, helping to reduce the risk of burst pipes, low pressure and interruptions to supply for customers in the future.

The work will begin on January 31, and will last for approximately 19 weeks. The new pipeline will run along Cow Way and March Road in Coates, and the B1093/Benwick Road, to be completed by the end of June 2019.

Work has been scheduled in three progressive phases in order to reduce the impact on local residents, helping to minimise disruption where possible. The first phase will take place in Cow Way and March Road from January through to February, with work starting in Benwick Road and Wype Drove in March.

While work is underway, a road closure will be in place on Cow Way, although access for pedestrians and horse riders will be maintained throughout. A lane closure and temporary traffic lights will also be in place on Wype Drove and March Road throughout the second phase of the scheme.

David Hartley, Anglian Water spokesperson, said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience these works cause and we will do our best to minimise disruption for local residents wherever possible.

“This scheme is part of our investment into improving our services for customers and we hope people will understand the longer term benefits the work will bring.”

Teams will be onsite from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, with occasional weekend work to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. If customers have any queries, they can contact our customer service team on 03457 145 145, or visit anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea for the latest information on this work.