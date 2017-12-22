Traffic delays as ‘Christmas shopping’ queues form on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

Motorists have been warned that there are delays caused by traffic queuing to get in and out of the Asda supermarket car park on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre.

Staff have been drafted in to help ease the congestion on the busy road caused by large numbers of shoppers trying to get into and out of the Asda car park.

Cars were being allowed out one at a time and as they left single cars were going into the car park.

One motorist told the PT: “It took me 30 minutes from the roundabout at Rivergate to get parked in Asda, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Another said: “It’s last-minute Christmas madness! The chaps in the road directing traffic are keeping some movement going, without them it really would be complete chaos.”

Drivers have been warned to avoid that area of the city if they have an alternative route.