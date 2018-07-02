Traffic chaos as A1 remains closed after series of crashes in Lincolnshire between Stamford and Grantham

Have your say

Two serious crashes have caused traffic chaos on the A1 in Lincolnshire this afternoon, Monday July 2.

The first crash took place at around 1.40pm when a coach carrying school children crashed through the central reservation between Stretton and Colsterworth.

A car was also involved in the crash and overturned in the incident.

One person was airlifted to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. None of the children were hurt.

The road was closed in both directions between between the A151 and B668. One lane has now reopened in both directions.

A second crash between three lorries then took place at Little Ponton at around 4pm.

The scene of the coach crash on the A1. Photo: Terry Harris

The road remains shut on both directions between the A607 and B1174 near Grantham.

It is expected to be shut for some hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Details of injuries to those involved in the second collision are not yet known.

