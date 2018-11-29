Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous and drug driving after head-on horror crash on A141 in Cambridgeshire is released

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst under the influence of drugs following a horror crash on the A141 in Cambridgeshire has been released by police.

At around 5.10am yesterday morning, Wednesday November 28, police received reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris.

The scene of the fatal crash on the A141. Photo: Terry Harris

A blue Toyota Hybrid was involved in a head-on crash with a JCB tractor.



The driver of the Toyota, Phillip Moore, 66, of High School Close, March was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in an ambulance but died en route.



The drivers of two lorries involved in the crash, a Scania HGV and a DAF HGV, were not injured.



The driver of a JCB tractor, a 34-year-old man from Chatteris, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst under the influence of drugs and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

He has since been released under investigation by officers.



Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicle involved just prior is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 43 of the 28 November.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.