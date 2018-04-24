Tornado event postponed at Nene Valley Railway

Locomotive fans will miss out on experiencing the £3 million Tornado at Nene Valley Railway after the event was postponed.

The locomotive was due to be the star attraction over the bank holiday weekend on its 10th birthday, but it broke down earlier this month while running on the East Coast Main Line before being moved to Nene Valley Railway for inspection and repairs.

A spokesman for Nene Valley Railway said: “After consultation with the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, due to the ongoing repairs to Tornado, we have sadly had to postpone our Tornado 10 event.

“We are hoping that we can reschedule the event towards the end of May and dates will be confirmed as soon as possible.”

The Nene Valley Railway website added: “If you require a refund for your purchased tickets please contact our office on 01780 784444.”