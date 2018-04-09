Tickets go on sale for The Flying Scotsman's visit to Peterborough

Tickets for the world famous Flying Scotsman's visit to Peterborough go on sale tomorrow morning.

The locomotive will be in public service on September 29 and 30 and October 1 at Nene Valley Railway as part of a nationwide tour.

Tickets for The Flying Scotsman's visit to Peterborough go on sale on Tuesday April 10

The Flying Scotsman tickets must be purchased in advanced for a trip behind the Flying Scotsman and go on advanced sale at 10am on Tuesday, April 10.

Tickets for one round trip cost:

*Adults/Seniors £25.00

*Children £ £13.00 (3 to 16 years)

*Peak shuttle service £5.00 per person on presentation of your Flying Scotsman E ticket, normal fares apply for the Peak service if not in possession of a Flying Scotsman E Ticket

Tickets can be purchased here

Jerry Thurston from Nene Valley Railway said: "Our Popular Jolly Fisherman Fish and Chips service will also be operating hauled by the locomotive.

"The locomotive appears with kind thanks to the National Railway Museum and Riley & Son (E) as a thank you for the assistance the NVR provided in October with repairs to the locomotive."

The engine was travelling through the city in October last year when it developed a fault. It was taken to Nene Valley Railway where a full inspection was carried out and repairs were made to axles. The train stayed at Nene Valley Railway for 10 days while the work was carried out.

The national tour began last month and will last into the autumn.

Jim Lowe, head of operations at the National Railway Museum, said: “Flying Scotsman is a true symbol of engineering excellence and continues to inspire and amaze crowds of people wherever it goes.

“Flying Scotsman is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age.”

For more information about the Flying Scotsman, visit www.flyingscotsman.org.uk/events/scotsman-on-the-tracks/.