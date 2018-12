A three vehicle crash is causing delays on the A47/A15 at the Rhubarb Bridge roundabout this afternoon.

The crash took place at 12.20pm and is causing delays in the area, particularly on the westbound A47 carriageway and slip road.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

RELATED: Woman hospitalised after Rhubarb Bridge crash