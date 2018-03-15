Three Peterborough women named as those killed in head-on crash with lorry on A15 at Baston

Three women from Peterborough have been named as those killed in a head-on crash between a car and a lorry on the A15 at Baston.

The crash, involving a blue Renault Clio and a white Scania lorry, took place at 6.15am on Tuesday February 27, on the A15 at Baston near the Waterside Garden Centre.

Long delays on South Fen Road caused by the A15 closure. Photo: Sheila Curtis

At a coroner's inquest opened yesterday, Wednesday March 14, they were named as Ewelina Gacka, Joanna Masternak and Margorzata Kulik. The three women were in their late 30s/early 40s.

Lead Investigator, Sergeant Helen Alcock, said; "Sadly three people have lost their lives and several people have faced the shock of witnessing or coming across the scene.

"I appeal to anyone who was driving in the area or saw the collision to contact me. I also ask if drivers can check their dash cams for footage of either of the vehicles involved. This will help our investigation."

"If you were travelling on the A15 at Baston and saw the collision or saw the blue Renault Clio which was travelling southbound or a white Scania lorry traveilling northbound towards Bourne being driven near to the scene, please contact 101 quoting incident 39 of 27 February.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area about this time and saw the collision or has any footage of the vehicles before the collision."