Three Peterborough women killed in crash with lorry caused by 'treacherous conditions' on A15 at Baston

‘Treacherous’ road conditions after heavy snow caused a collision which claimed the lives of three Peterborough work colleagues travelling in the same car on the A15 at Baston.

The Renault Clio “fishtailed” after a gentle bend before crossing into the opposite carriageway and colliding with a Scania truck, whose driver had tried to take avoiding action.

The tragedy on the A15 at Baston on February 27 this year was one of 26 accidents reported to Lincolnshire Police within six hours during heavy snowfall, with conditions described as “treacherous”.

Driver Ewelina Gacka (40) and rear-seat passengers Joanna Masternak (41) and Malgorzoda Kulik (44) – all from Peterborough - died at the scene near the King Street junction and Waterside Garden Centre. It happened in the dark at about 6.15am - just six minutes after they had headed home following a night shift at Bourne Textile Services in Cherry Holt Road.

The one person in the car to survive – front-seat passenger Bartlomiej Janzura – told an inquest at Boston Coroner’s Court yesterday, Thursday December 6, that he had fallen asleep but woke shortly before the car went out of control.

The Polish national – speaking through an interpreter – said the car was being driven safely in his opinion, he added: “The back of the car went to the left side then Ewelina corrected the position before the back of the car went to the right side.”

The road closure on the day of the crash.

He said that the car then rotated through 180 degrees before colliding with the lorry.

The truck driver – John Mitchell, managing director of Wellingborough firm JA Mitchell Haulage – told the inquest that there was a couple of inches of snow and his opinion was that the road had not been gritted.

He first saw the car as it came round a bend in front of him.

“I thought it was coming broadside on, on my side of the road. It was starting to slide,” said Mr Mitchell. “I thought ‘what am I going to do here? I’m going to run into them’. So I swerved across to the other side of the road.”

His vehicle was “half and half” across to the southbound carriageway when the rear of the car collided with the front nearside of his cab.

Forensic collisions investigator PC Sarah Capes told the hearing that neither of the passengers in the back of the car were wearing seatbelts but, in her opinion, it “wouldn’t have made any difference”.

PC Capes’ conclusion was: “She was likely to have lost control due to a lack of available grip due to snow and slush on the road surface.”

The lorry had been travelling at 38mph and whilst it had been impossible to establish the car’s speed, there was no evidence to suggest it was excessive.

Van driver Jordan Donnelly had earlier witnessed the Clio overtaking the lead car in a line of fairly-slow moving traffic. He told the inquest it wasn’t done at speed or in a “frustrated” manner.

“It wasn’t a dangerous overtake – the road ahead was clear,” he said. “However, in my opinion, the road conditions didn’t suit it.”

Assistant coroner Murray Spittal recorded a conclusion of road traffic accident for the deaths of Miss Gacka, of Swan Gardens; Miss Masternak, of Summerby Garth; and Miss Kulik, of Grayton Court.

He said: “We have heard evidence that there was snow and slush on the road in freezing conditions.

“The Clio had just negotiated a gentle bend to the right when it started to fishtail and then rotate and the rear of the car struck the Scania.

“The Clio was unintentionally in the wrong carriageway. There is no evidence that the Clio was being driven in an unsafe manner.”