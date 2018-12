A collision in Peterborough is causing heavy traffic this morning.

There are said to be queues of three miles on the A47 westbound between Eye and the A15 Paston Parkway.

The AA said it was due to an accident but police said the delays were caused by a broken down vehicle.

A Peterborough Telegraph reader said the there was an accident at the Eye roundabout with police and the ambulance service at the scene.